Folashade Lawal on Saturday won the seventh gold medal for Team Nigeria in the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships and Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Uzbekistan.

Lawal won Commonwealth Championships gold medal in the 59 kg category of the women’s competition with a total lift of 207 kg.

She is currently placed 6th at the World Championships.

ALSO READ: Samuel Eto elected Cameroon FA President

Christopher Nwadei, Technical Director, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF), told NAN that more medals are coming for the country before the end of the championships.

“Every lifter is set to return home with medals to make the country proud, they will continue to win more medals everyday till the last day of the Championships,” he said.

The IWF championship is a qualification event for the fourth Commonwealth games next year in Birmingham, England.

A total of seven lifters are representing Nigeria at the Championship.

The event ends on Dec. 17 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria