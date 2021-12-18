Iwalola Adekugbe

Fast-rising Yoruba actress, Iwalola Adekugbe may very well be on her way to the big times as her latest movie “Osunkumbi” is taking YouTube by storm garnering over 500 thousand views in just two weeks of its release.

The movie which is showing on Libra TV highlights corruption in high places as well as the beauty of the Yoruba culture when it comes to the process in selecting a new king. The story-line is centered around the life of Osunkumbi who inherited the mantle of her mother as a chief kingmaker in a small town.

Following the demise of Osunkumbi’s mother in the intrigues that ensued in selecting a new king for the town, she had to face forces of evil who wanted to subvert the process to impose a candidate not favoured by the gods. It was a battle of wits and substance against the chiefs and the government and Osunkumbi played by Iwalola Adekugbe came on top, not only by defeating the corrupt system but also by restoring normalcy in the town.