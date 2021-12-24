Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Zamfara state, Sen. Kabiru Marafa has dismissed allegations of links with a Chadian terrorist, Abdulmuminu Moossa, urging security agencies to probe those he called ‘disgruntled’ leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC.

Sen. Marafa in a statement issued Friday in Abuja was reacting to a report in an online media that linked him to the Chadian terrorist.

The statement reads; “The attention of the Media Office of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa has been drawn to a malicious, concocted, wicked lies and misleading report published in an obscure platform created by the agents of some disgruntled APC leaders to tarnish the hard-earned outstanding reputation of the Distinguished Senator.

“The report, alleging that one Abdulmuminu Moossa, a citizen of Chad Republic, said to have been arrested by the Nigerian security operatives in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, confessed to knowing Senator Marafa for more than seven years, was nothing but black lies, concocted to dent the hard-earned reputation of the former lawmaker.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the report was concocted and planted by the foot soldiers of some disgruntled APC leaders who are envious of the growing popularity of the Senator. Their machinations cannot stop what Almighty Allah has ordained.

“It is on record that Senator Marafa was the first to raise the issue of banditry, at its infancy on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, drawing the attention of the federal government and the global community to the activities of the criminals. Marafa, on many occasions, raised the issue on the floor of the Senate at the time these agents of falsehood were busy looting funds meant to procure arms to fight the twin evil of Boko Haram and banditry.

“The intervention of Senator Marafa during the last assembly led to the deployment of security personnel to Zamfara State and its environs. This laid the foundation for the success recorded before the 2019 general elections in the fight against banditry.

“It is high time the security agencies begin to investigate the politicisation of the security challenges bedevilling the country in general.

“We, hereby, urge those who have been infected by the 2023 virus to stop spreading falsehood and allow the security agencies to do their job. They cannot double as politicians and mouthpieces of some anonymous security personnel who do not want their names in print media. Criminals should be treated as criminals regardless of whose jersey or uniform they wear.

“We believe that this campaign is not unconnected with the stance Distinguished Senator Marafa took recently, in a widely publicized press conference on the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

