.

…explains reason PDP needed young, intelligent presidential candidate in 2023

By Adeola Badru

A former member of the House of Representatives in the 8th assembly, for Ajeromi Ifelodun, Lagos State, Hon. Rita Orji has pointed out that, it has become expedient for Nigeria to be rescued and rebuilt by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2023.

Orji, a chieftain of PDP in Lagos State, gave the opinion yesterday, during a chat with Vanguard in Ibadan

According to her, the future holds promises and dreams for young minds that can be achieved through hard work, dedication, planning, education and words of wisdom.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs a vibrant, dedicated and technology savvy person to pioneer the affairs of this nation in 2023,” she said.

Orji, who is also a legal practitioner, further stated that only young minds could have the strength to propagate the wheel of good governance in the country, adding that the reality in the country now is that, it was better governed when young minds were in power.

She said: “From the economy to governance, national security to diplomacy, poverty to unemployment, anti-corruption to the observance of rule of law, citizenship to national cohesion, it is a young mind that can have the strength to propagate the wheel of good governance in Nigeria.”

“A young person with character-wise; innovative and has the interest of the country at heart. A person that has an immense stake in the Nigerian project, especially as young minds are the future leaders of the country, and that they account for a sizable number of Nigeria’s voting population.”

“That Nigeria is better by far with PDP in power is not in doubt; that the people relish on those golden moments when the PDP held sway at the centre is also not in doubt; that citizens are yearning for the return of the PDP at the centre as the 2023 general election draws nearer is equally not in doubt. Our party have a duty not to disappoint our teeming supporters, youth is a state of mind that we should all embrace from time to time.”

“Young minds define being the best as competing against the best there is out there and beating them. This is a Nigeria rescue mission. This is the role that the PDP was invented to play. The party was crafted to ensure speedy restoration of democracy, through the advancement of national reconciliation, economic and social reconstruction, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.”

“Usually, it is said that world leaders are supposed to be in their 40s at the very least but many a time, they are over 70% of our population. It is easy to understand why though because to be in a position of power requires lots of experience and hard work. The reality in our nation is that the nation was better governed when young minds were in power.”

“It is a great task that requires the great and sound mind to tackle challenges of insecurity, unemployment, the rising cost of energy, food and other essential items for living decent lives, our party, PDP is the best platform to move the country forward. The party is poised to liberate the country and rescue the nation from the abuser of power.”

“There is a need to harness the potential of young people and the provision of succour to old people, the current state of the nation is a far cry from the needs of our people across the country. Our party must remain united, disciplined and focused on finding ways to bring out the best of our people and building systems and institutions that aid, and not destroy.”

“Electing a younger person as Presidential candidate for PDP is a way to wrestle power from the ruling All progressive Congress, APC, owing to the insecurity challenges prevailing heavily in the country as well as the high rise in the cost of living in Nigeria.”

“In the face of leadership flaws, too many people assume cynical perspectives, rather than do the hard work of building relationships in which they can have a more positive influence. We have tried old leaders and that led the nation into the state we are now, a young mind with a positive mindset will propel the nation into greater heights.”

“A reflective reading of history will show that great things happen nationally when topmost leadership is goaded and supported from below. As at today in our nation, leaders are so distant to younger ones and the young minds are not too happy with the way they were being ruled.”

“Young minds believe that all that is valuable in human society depends upon the opportunity for development accorded the individual. A well-grounded young person as the presidential candidate of PDP will rescue the nation.”

“Our nation needs impact-full leadership and Youths potential encouragement, especially towards technological realities. We must choose a credible presidential candidate that is easily approachable, business savvy candidate, one with proven track records of how to create wealth like himself.”

“We need a visionary leader, capable of bringing people together in “total cohesion” with reasonable funding, to ensure that wealth is put in the hands of the people. It will be a bitter and painful experience if we have not learnt our lessons all these years. We have suffered enough, another affliction should not rise the second time. It’s time to rescue and rebuild Nigeria,” she stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria