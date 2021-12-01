By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has cited non compliance by employers to funding obligation as bane of the agency.

ITF Port Harcourt Area Manager, Dr.Kemi Abayeh, expressed this corporate pain Wednesday at a stakeholders forum in the Rivers state capital where she also announced review of ITF’s skills programmes in response to current realities.

She lamented, “Non compliance of some employers of labour to pay statutory training contribution is one of challenges the organization is faced with. Prompt payment would enable employers key into the reimbursement scheme of ITF established to encourage the employers to train their staff.”

Dr. Abayeh explained that the ITF is adequately equipped and resolved to offer innovative and result oriented human resource interventions to employers of labours.

According to her, “The stakeholders forum is an opportunity to sensitize clients to key into the organization program of prompt payment of statutory training contribution as well as encourage them to train their employers for sustainable economic growth”.

She reiterated that the ITF Act mandates every employer of labour with five employees and above or generates a turn over of N50Million annually to pay 1% of their annual pay roll to ITF as statutory training contribution.

“The contribution fund we hold in trust to enable the contributors train their employees because the mandate of ITF is continuous capacity building”, she stressed.

On the review of ITF training programmes, she said it is highly essential to enhance the agility, resilience and adaptability of business enterprises to deal with challenges posed by the pandemic through consistent up- Skilling, re Skilling of the organizational workforce”.