The heads of the Industrial Training Fund and Nigerian Communications Commission have been nominated for awards of excellence by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News.

According to the company, the awards will be received by ITF’s DG, Sir Joseph Ari and NCC’s Executive Secretary, Prof Umar Danbatta respectively at its fifth anniversary.

In a statement signed by Bridget Agada, the secretary of the award planning committee, the ITF boss willl be conferred with the Icon of Transformation while Danbatta will be recognised as the Icon of Security Innovation.

Agada said ITF has made numerous contributions in placing Nigeria on the path of steady economic growth and industrialization through human resources development.

She added that, “There’s been emphasis on skills acquisition with the knowledge that it is the most sustainable solution to reducing poverty and unemployment, and the catalyst to growth arid development. ITF is now reputed for its proactiveness and farsightedness, which more than anything else accounts for its longevity and relevance.

” Nigerians can not forget the brainchild of ITF, the maiden made-in-Nigeria phones and how it has positively impacted the economy of the country”.

On the part of Danbatta, the company said that the NCC boss has introduced groundbreaking reforms that has positively influenced the war against insecurity.

It noted that owing to the expertise, innovations and foresight of Danbatta, the country is enjoying a new lease of life.

The event, which will be held at the NAF Conference on December 16th, will be chaired by the Honourable Minister of Special Duties, Senator (Dr) George Akume while His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano is Father of the Day.

The National Youth Service Corps and its Director-General, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, His Excellencies, Ambassador Tukur Buratai, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Governor Abdullahi Sule and Governor Bala Mohammed will also be awarded.