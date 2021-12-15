By Etop Ekanem

ITEL Mobile company, producers of Itel Mobile phones and accessories, yesterday, in the spirit of upcoming Christmas celebration, donated items such as mobile Libraries, School Bags, Water-tanks, Food Flasks, Writing materials and other Christmas Gifts worth over millions of naira to over 17 Primary and Secondary schools in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The Brand Marketing Manager, West Africa region, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo, speaking to newsmen at Oharisi school, said the company decided to bring this phase of their programm to their people of Ughelli North so that their children could enjoy the kind gesture of Itel Mobile company.

While saying that the items donated, mostly the mobile libraries and the educational materials will aid the learning efforts of the children, Mr. Umurhohwo said Ughelli and its environs deserve this gesture as the kingdom is becoming more developed by the day.

Umurhohwo further said that Itel Mobile is happy about the ceremony held in Ughelli North, seeing the pupils and their teachers filled with joy as the pupils receive different gifts and various Christmas costumes, adding that Itel strongly believe that children are the leaders of tomorrow and should be treated with care and love.

The Itel Marketing Manager, West Africa region, Mr. Umurhohwo said “We are here in the spirit of Christmas with items worth millions of naira to share with the children. We are here to donate mobile libraries, father Christmas outfit, water and food flasks, bags and other items. We are here to share this ‘Iove always on’ programme which is our CSR project and is held monthly in all parts of Nigeria and in diaspora.”

The Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Queen Mercy Atan, who also graced the ceremony, said the Itel project of ‘Love is always on’ and is a charity arm of the brand and that she is working with them to put smiles on the faces of Nigeria pupils across primary and secondary schools in the country.

Speaking during the ceremony, Olorogun Peter Tobore Akpofure, the Otota (spokesman) of Ughelli Kingdom on behalf of the Ovie of Ughelli kingdom thanked itel mobile for choosing Ughelli North Local Government Area as a base to distribute the multimillion naira educational items to Ughelli children.

Akpofure said, “Today we have witnessed a thing that is unusual in the whole kingdom. We are approaching the Christmas period and one of our illustrious sons, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo has attracted to Ughelli what use to happen in very big metropolitan cities to our own township.

“Our children are happy at the show of love that itel have given to us. On behalf of his HRM Ovie of Ughelli kingdom, we say thank you and to tell itel that they are very welcome to Ughelli and we pray that the name of itel will be heard all over.

This shows that development is coming to Ughelli kingdom and communication is the only way you can spread knowledge and the culture of the people and the things that happens in the area and Ughelli is going to get industrialized through this system.

He thanked itel Marketing Manager, West Africa region, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo for attracting Itel Mobile to the area where their wards have benefitted greatly through the distribution all faces of items to pupils of Ughelli North and pledged on behalf of the teachers that the items would be judiciously used for learning, saying it is the first of its kind in the local government area.