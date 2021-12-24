By Elizabeth Osayande

Honourable Olusegun Idowu has emphasized the need to put smile on the faces of the less privileged during this festive period, noting that religion should not be the basis to do good.

The politician disclosed this at the 15th Olusegun Idowu Initiative programme tagged” Olusegun Cares” that saw the distribution of items such as 1500 bags of rice; 1000 bags of garri and 500 chickens doted out to widows, the physically challenged persons and other venerable in Ikoyi-Obalende, Local Council Development Area to celebrate the festive season.

According to Hon. Idowu, the initiative which started 15 years ago was aimed to give the needy in respective of their faith, tribe, or political affiliation, a sense of belonging and joy.

Noting that the gesture emanated from an elderly person who reached out to him for money to buy Christmas chicken. The politician said: “I felt that there are so many other people who will want to have such and couldn’t have the means and don’t have the access to me. That is how this donation started”, Idown said.

Hon. Idowu who thanked support of all those who contributed in putting smiles on the downtrodden, commended the efforts of Hon Olawale Edu who is the right man of our leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is contesting for the president in 2023. “I want to thank them for their support and the entire people of the Ikoyi-Obalenda community for coming en-mass to grace the occasion.” He said.

Commenting of distribution of food items to members of Ikoyi-Obalende LGA,, a party leader, Hon Wale Edu, said the programme is highly commendable in a time of festivity when people’s pockets are quite short.

“We have a member of the party, a member of a community coming out and providing and making sure families with lean resources have what to cook and eat this season.

“At this time of the pandemic, when things are expensive, a man from his pocket put smiles on people’s faces. And he has been doing this in the last 15 years. Hon. Idowu deserves all the encouragement and support. ” Hon. Edu noted.