By Arogbonlo Israel

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday alleged secret killing of its members and innocent people in Imo.

Spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful, claimed there are secret cells where some IPOB members are being tortured daily in the State.

He queried: “How our youths who were driving flashy cars are being indiscriminately arrested and killed by these monsters masquerading as police officers.”

According to him, “The fake police officers deployed in this place were killing innocent citizens under the guise of hunting for criminals. The only offense by these innocent Biafran youths was that they are driving flashy cars and many don’t go out from this camp of torture unless they pay N1 million Naira before they regain their freedom or be compelled to sell their car to them.”

“During afternoon, these fake police officers will come with mask and in the evening they will come out and operate. They bury the bodies of their victims secretly. Our political leaders have said or done nothing to stop this barbarity which cannot be tried by any security agent. We will no longer tolerate this secret genocide against innocent Biafran youths. Enough is enough!

“Last week more than 10 people were buried secretly and they warned people living around that place that if they exposed their crimes around they would attack them as unknown gunmen.” he alleged.

He therefore urged the people to rise up against what he termed “barbarity and secret genocide against innocent citizens”.

“These vampires in security uniforms are picking up people and eliminating them for no just reason other than because they are Igbo. But now is the time to stop the atrocity,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria