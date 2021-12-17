By Onozure Dania

Chairman of Itsekiri Oil and Gas Producing/Impacted Communities’ Development Committee, IPCDC, Amb. Austin Oniyesan, said the committee has positively impacted over 50,000 Itsekiri from the 23 Itsekiri host communities of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, in the last 16 years, through strategic infrastructure, agriculture, education, health care and human capacity development programmes.

Oniyesan gave the explanation during the 2021 Annual General Meeting of IPCDC.

He listed the achievements of IPCDC to include; construction of housing units, town halls, concrete walkway, road project, Integrated Agric Farm, training and provision of starter packs for selected 20 “Agripreneurs, training of youths on agriculture service providers and delivery by IITA Ibadan, award of scholarship to deserving students of selected secondary and tertiary institutions, construction of Gbokoda Community Cottage Hospital, construction of Bateren Community Health Centre, provision of starter packs for 438 Itsekiri youths, trained in Hair Dressing, Hotel and Catering Services, Information Communication Technology, Tailoring/Fashion Design, Tinsmith and Installation, Welding and Fabrication, Electrical and Moulding of Inter-locking stones and Kerbs as well as facilitation of employment opportunities for indigenes of IPCDC communities.”

In a goodwill message, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, thanked Delta State Government, the Olu of Warri and the community leaders, for their continued support towards actualising the objectives of the Global Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, through IPCDC.

Brikinn, who was represented by the Area Manager, Field Operations, Chevron, Mr. Sam Daibo, noted that the 2021 AGM of IPCDC: “Represents a major milestone in the annals of the body and of course, GMoU with communities around our areas of operation. It is in continuation of a key fundamental of the GMoU process which is transparency and accountability.”

Chairman, IPCDC Community Engagement Management Board, CEMB, Prof. Obafemi Ajibola, who was represented by Busola Babalola, congratulated the IPCDC leadership and indigenes of the 23 Chevron host communities, “for successfully hosting their first AGM in 10 years.”

Prof. Ajibola, who expressed optimism that the AGM report presented basically covered activities of the IPCDC from 2016 – June 2020, said: “I am quite pleased with the accomplishments of the IPCDC over the years, from 2011 till date, the IPCDC has sustained momentous successes in their programmes and activities designed to bring sustainable development to the GMoU communities.”