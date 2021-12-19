….Wants traditional rulers be

brought into framework of political leadership

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Inter- Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has said it will spearhead the establishment of African Institute for Democracy that will train politicians and political party administrators from different countries.

The proposed institute will have its headquarters in Abuja.

IPAC also said that going by the roles tratitional rulers play in their different domains, it was expedient that they should be brought into political leadership so that they can play the strategic and vital role of aiding mass participation in the political process.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani stated this in his maiden address at the inauguration of the newly elected national executive committee of the council in Abuja.

Engr. Sani promised that IPAC under his stewardship will always strive to enthrone the principles of probity, accountability, discipline and adherence to laid-down rules.

He said, “Restructuring and building a vibrant secretariat as engine room of IPAC is one of the first and fundamental actions that I believe the new leadership of the Council should critically consider.

“A close-knit but effective bureaucracy manned by seasoned and agile personnel is imperative to the generation of ideas and prompt implementation and propagation of policy decisions and other activities of the Council.

“In this regard, I will crave the indulgence of my colleagues in the executive committee to key into the vision of rebranding IPAC through the establishment of a robust secretariat in the shortest possible time.”

He further said, “Even though the nation’s traditional rulers and institutions have not been constitutionally conferred with roles and responsibilities in governance, the fact however is that, they are repositories of immense power and influence with control over a vast majority of the citizens.

“In recognition of this therefore, I believe that it is only expedient that our royal fathers should be brought into the framework of political leadership if only they are made to play the strategic and vital role of aiding mass participation in the political process and even more critically as promoters of peace, inter-communal harmony and security at the grassroots.

“With a similar goal of widening the space of participation of extra constitutional authorities, persons and groups in the political process, the new IPAC under my leadership will also take steps aimed at engaging regional socio-cultural organizations and prominent elder statesmen in the resolution of conflicts within and between political parties and in situations of disputes between the three arms of government.

“As the largest democracy in Africa, Nigeria should be playing a more prominent role in the spreading of the philosophy and practice of representative governance on the continent.

“It is for this purpose that eleven years after its creation, I believe that the time has come when IPAC should spearhead the establishment of a national Institute with a continent-wide orientation and focus that may be christened: ‘The African Institute for Democracy’.

“With its headquarters in the Federal Capital city of Abuja, the Institute will function as a centre for the training and certification of politicians and political party administrators drawn from different countries without regard to the ideological differences of participants and countries.

“If the IPAC is to successfully and effectively accomplish the objectives for which it was established, it goes without saying that its revenue profile will have to be profoundly improved upon.

“Accordingly, in addition to the funding from the Independent National Electoral Commission, the new IPAC must begin to look into ways of additional avenues of generating funds without compromising its integrity as an organization with the mandate of bolstering democracy and its institutions in the country.

“This critical undertaking cannot certainly be accomplished without wide consultations, involvement and goodwill of all the stakeholders. In doing so, we are going to have to think out of the box but strictly, within the confines of legitimacy. Related to issues of funds, revenue generation and expenditure, IPAC under my stewardship will always strive to enthrone the principles of probity and accountability. Discipline and adherence to laid-down rules and code of conduct shall also be our golden rules and guiding beacons.”

Other members of the new executive are: Mgbudem Maxwell (Accord Party),

Deputy National Chairman,

Alh. Yusuf Dantalle (Allied People’s Movement), National Secretary and Obidike Okolo (National Rescue Movement),

National Treasurer.

Other officers are National Financial Secretary Dr Olu

Agunloye (Social Democratic Party), National Publicity Secretary, Amb. Agbo Major (New Nigeria Peoples Party), National Organizing Secretary

Comr. Egbeola Olawale Martins (Young Progressives Party) and National Legal Adviser, Barr. Julius Abure (Labour Party).