…They alleged I was supplying arms to militants

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 2019 Imo state governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, on Tuesday demanded from the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate the owner of the private jet which was used to fly him (Nwosu) from Enugu to Abuja.

Nwosu made this demand in Owerri while narrating his experience of how he was arrested by security operatives at St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama-Obiere in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state, during the outing service of his late mother, Jemimah Nwosu, last Sunday.

He explained that he was taken to the tactical squad office in Abuja, where he was told by the police that, “Someone wrote a petition against me (Nwosu) that I was supplying arms to militants and giving them money.”

He added that there was no time that the police officially invited him to come to answer questions from the petition against him (Nwosu).

Narrating his ordeal Nwosu said: “The petition the Police said was from somebody, that their reason for arresting me was alleged that I was supplying arms to militants and giving them money, the whole plan was cooked up in govt house. The security men attached to the government house one Shaba was behind this plot.

“The plot was to humiliate me and malign my image. No security man from the Abuja or state command came for that operation. Those security officers were all security men attached to the government of Imo state.

Also Read:

“Because a normal policeman cannot behave the way they did. They came shot inside the church which no professional police officers could do it. They shot anyhow. They are a killer squad from the government house.

“Nobody invited me or called me on phone I would have answered I did not receive any invitation from the police. So, just like that they came arrested me handled me like a criminal and treated me like I have committed any offence.

“I want the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to investigate the person who ordered for my arrest and the owner of the private jet and who paid for the private jet that took me from Enugu state to Abuja. They took me to the tactical squad office where the IG, now send somebody to come and interview me and I gave my statement, from what I gathered the IG, was not properly briefed on what was going on.”

However, the Imo state government through the Imo state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, has maintained that the government has no hand in the events that led to the arrest of Nwosu and that it was purely the activities of the security operatives, adding that they should wait for the outcome of the investigation of the police.

Vanguard News Nigeria