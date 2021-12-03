.

Holds 2022 summit Saturday

By Peter Egwuatu

Investdata Consulting Limited ‘golden stocks’ have outperformed the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Year to Date, YtD return on investment.

The investdata disclosed this in a statement as its 2021 annual Investment summit, tagged Invest 2022 Summit for Traders and Investors hold on Saturday December 4, 2021. The summit, which is holding for the 10th straight year, according to the statement offers an opportunity for participants- traders and investors, to listen to seasoned economic, and financial market experts give insights into the outlook for next year and how to use fundamental and technical analyses’ tools for profitable trading and investing despite uncertainties in the market place.

Participants at this year’s edition with the theme: “Master The Market, Get The Best Of Pre-Election Year 2022,” will also have an opportunity to discuss 10 Golden Stocks for juicy returns in 2022.

According to Ambrose Omordion, Chief Research Officer, Investdata Consulting, “this annual Investment conference has over the years remained a game changer for market players. This edition is aimed at helping stakeholders identify opportunities and ideas for profitable trading as we enter 2022, which is yet another pre-election year in Nigeria.

Over the past 10 years of Investdata’s annual summit, the golden stocks have consistently outperformed the NGX benchmark index. Those offered to participants at the end of the last Investdata summit held on December 4, 2020, for example, have yielded an average year-to-date return on investment of 49.84 percent, at the close of trading activities on November 30, 2021. Also, over 80% of the golden stocks pick during Invest 2021 Summit have beaten their targets, returning more than 40% to 60% in less than a year. Due to growing concern and fear around the globe and domestic between now and sometime in 2022.

“We have held this annual summit since 2012, to give investors and traders insights, perspective, and expectations for the new year. This year Invest 2022 Summit is exceptional being vaccination-driven economic recovery after the COVID-19 disruptions. Analysts will be looking at the big picture of what is happening and outlook for 2022, analysis of the status of different investment windows and opportunities, ranging from the economy, equity, bond, commodity, real estate, and others using fundamental and technical tools.

The Golden Stocks for 2021, are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Company (then Guaranty Trust Bank), MTN Nigeria, May & Baker, Dangote Cement, Livestock, Vitafoam, Lafarge Africa, and United Capital. They have all yielded positive returns within the period, except for GTCO that lost 25.35 percent, closing at N24.80 on Monday, from N33.22 each on December 4, 2020. Within the period, it touched a high of N36.

The best of the pack for investors and traders was Vitafoam Nigeria, which returned a juicy 222.53 percent, closing at N21.90 from N6.79 per share; followed by United Capital’s 122.35 percent from N4.34 on December 4, 2020, to N9.65 each on November 30, 2021, attaining a peak of N9.90 per share within the period; while Livestock Feeds closed the period 59.38 percent up, rising from N1.28 to N3.08. Dangote Cement followed with 41.77 percent at N280 each, from N197.50, helped also by the ongoing share buyback scheme embarked on some years ago, among others; investors in May & Baker recorded 30.14 percent capital appreciation after its price climbed to N4.49 each from N3.45 on the back of improved sentiments for health sector stocks arising from the various fiscal and monetary policy incentives to enhance response to the ravaging pandemic, among others; MTNN yielded 22.58 percent from N155.00 to N190 per share, down from N209.90 high, within the period; while Access Bank returned 15.85 percent at N9.50, from N8.20, after attaining N11.82 peak. Lafarge could only muster 6.02 percent returns within the period; ahead of Zenith Bank’s 3.09 percent.

Topics up for discussion at the summit and their facilitators include: Balanced Trading: Playing Nigeria’s Multiple Exchanges For Diversification, by Olatunde Amolegbe, CEO, Arthur Steven Asset Management Ltd, and President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria; Agriculture, Economic Recovery & Diversification: Where Is Commodity Trading In Your Portfolio? It will be Akinyinka Akintunde, Business Development Manager, AFEX Commodities Exchange Ltd; Technical Outlook & Indicators For Profitable Market Timing, by Abdul-Rasheed Oshoma Momoh, Head Capital Market at, TRW Stockbrokers Ltd; and Benefits & Dangers Of Fixed Income Instruments In An Inflationary Environment, by Teriba Adeboye, MD/CEO, Qualinvest Capital Ltd. Others are: Economic Outlook and implications of the N16.45 trillion 2022 Budget On Sectors/Stock Market, by Oluwasegun Akinwale, Senior Portfolio Manager, Coronation Asset Management Ltd; Profitable Stock Picks Made Easy, Using Fundamental Tools, by Mrs. Ebiere Helen Fumudoh, MD/CEO, Norrenberger Securities Ltd; The Role of Real Estate & REIT Instruments In the Ecosystem, by Tope Ojo, Managing Partner, Tope & Tunde Estate Surveyors & Valuers; and Trade Opportunities & 10 Golden Stocks for 2022, by Ambrose Omordion, Chief Research Officer, Investdata Consulting Ltd.

Looking at history, Omordion stressed, “there is no doubt that correction or pullbacks are on the cards at some stage. However, the big questions agitating most people are when will this occur and whether it will end this bull run or market recovery.

“Whatever happens, what is the best way to Prepare rather than try to Predict? This is what Invest 2022 Summit will address. So you are invited to Speck or facilitate at this event,” he added.

For the second straight year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organisers, this year’s edition of the summit will hold via Zoom, following which participants can join from the comfort of their homes or offices.