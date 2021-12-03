…tasks govts to bridge gap of 790,422 primary school teachers

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disability 2021, Friday, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, has called on State Governments to domesticate Disability Commission as a major boost to address challenges facing persons with disability in the country.

The demand was part of issues raised by the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, while speaking on disheartening situation persons with disability find themselves over the years.

Obi spoke passionately with concern on why Nigeria needs to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, SDG4, where she pointed that ActionAid has been working on disability issues prior to 2015 when world leaders committed to achieving SDG4 to deliver equitable, inclusive, and quality education for all by 2030.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that the Inclusion Research is a multi-country research that analyses data from Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria and Tanzania that highlights obstacles to teacher financing and their ability to deliver disability-inclusive education as well as to address the extent to which the broader education workforce is able to meet the needs of all children. The research was collaboration between ActionAid, Education International and Light for the World.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), is commemorated 3 December of every year across the world, and according to the United Nations Organisation, UNO, today, the world population is over 7 billion people and more than one billion people, or approximately 15 per cent of the world’s population, live with some form of disability; 80 per cent live in developing countries.

The annual observance of the International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992 by United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. It aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development, and to increase awareness of the situation of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

The theme for IDPD this year is ‘Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world’.

She said: “ActionAid Nigeria’s evidence-based approach to work over the years showcases challenges faced by Persons with Disability, one of which is the disability and gender gaps impacting on their participation in all spheres of life.

“The research revealed a broader exclusion for women who are subjected to harmful stereotypes. This means that whatever the challenge faced by Persons with Disability, women with disability suffer more and are subjected to double discrimination. Poverty and other challenges of exclusion undermine their dignity and places barriers of exclusion in the society.

“This is the same for children with disability in Nigeria. ActionAid’s research on Inclusive education shows that 95.5 per cent of children with disability are out of school because of their non-enrollment due to their condition.

“Those who enroll, are less likely to complete their education compared to their peers; this is associated with over-crowded classrooms, inaccessible learning environment, lack of facilities to support their learning as teachers are unable to give them the required support.

“These have huge impact on their ability to participate in leadership and overall development of the country.

“ActionAid Nigeria urges governments to leverage on additional revenue by closing tax loopholes and limiting unnecessary tax incentives to provide disability friendly public services including public transport.

“We call on state governments to expedite action in domesticating the Disability Commission as further delay will amount to great injustice especially at a time when the world is battling COVID-19, one of the most lethal pandemics in the history of mankind.”

She also expressed disappointment over two per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the Universal Basic Education Commission is provided for special needs, and decried that budgets and plans of government not being sensitive enough to support inclusion which makes financing inclusive education very difficult in the country despite progress made in ratifying the Policy on Inclusive Education in Nigeria, as current education resources are insufficient to achieve inclusive education.

“The research by ActionAid and partners further revealed that Nigeria lacks the teacher workforce required to deliver inclusive education as they have not received sufficient training to practice inclusion in addition to inadequate fund to purchase the necessary technological materials.

“Just 20% of $8.3 billion dollars lost to unnecessary tax incentive in Nigeria could pay for the recruitment and renumeration of estimated deficit of 790,422 primary school teachers required in the country”, she stated.

She (Obi) also pointed that, “With less than 10 years for attaining the 2030 SDGs, it is crucial that the Federal Government take concrete actions to honor the UN commitments and mobilize all available resources to deliver on SDG4 thereby ensuring no child is left behind especially at a time when the world is dealing with a pandemic.

“As the federal and state government work on the 2022 Appropriation Bill, we remind them that there is still an opportunity to ensure that the budget is sensitive to address disability challenges in the country especially for the education sector. ActionAid will continue to work with PWDs to advocate for the rights, push for their inclusion, support the development of policies and budget for inclusive education.”