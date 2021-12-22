The International CEO Forum (ICF), a global resource network and its international partners, today announces the 3rd edition of its International CEO’s Economic Summit (ICES), an annual global business platform for CEOs, policymakers, business executives, private investors, Heads of Government Organizations and industry experts.

In a brief chat with Journalists in Abuja, the International Coordinator, Charles Nicholas C said – the 2022 cohort, ICES Business Lunches have been slated to be held in Turkey from February 10th to February 11th and other BLs in Morocco, Lagos and London on dates that will be later disclosed.

A major summit marking the last cohort for 2022 will be held in Paris in the month of July. The ICES Business Lunch is a strategic networking opportunity to build up investment, sustainable partnerships and focused sector discussions interest in preparation for the International summit in Paris.

With a streak of successful ICES Business Summit in 2019 (ICES-Brussels) and the Business Lunch in 2020 (Dubai; Abuja), boasting an attendance of more than 600 participants representing over 55 countries, with top government representatives and investment groups, a number of partnerships and investment deals have been engineered through the networking the ICES Business Summit foster.

The 2022 ICES Business Lunches and Summit will focus on the following sectors of the economy: Digital Economy, Creative Economy, Food, Hospitality & Tourism, Real Estate, Investment interest and other business interests relating to FDIs and infrastructural development investment.

The events, like the previously held ICES events, will attempt to proffer solutions to new policy issues, with calls for action that will spur trade and investment.

It is the design of ICES and its strategic partners in Dubai, Morocco, UK and Turkey that these Business Lunch impact on the economy of the participating countries.

Speaking on the 2019 summit in Brussels, Parminder Vir OBE, a former CEO at Tony Elumelu Foundation and one of the Women in Business attendees, said “The International CEO’s Economic Summit (ICES) brought together thought leaders and executives to reflect on the opportunities, challenges and solutions for the economic development of Africa through international collaborations and partnerships. It was a privilege to be among so many inspiring international speakers, sharing solutions to business challenges, learning from the specialist sector experts, and building networks gathered for the ICES in Brussels.”

The ICES is an annual world-class platform designed, under the ICF and its partners, to create international trade and investment, promoting business partnerships among CEOs and business executives from across the globe