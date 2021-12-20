The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace ( NIFROP) has commended Rev. Yakubu Pam for restoring probity, transparency and accountability to the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission.

The inter-faith group gave the commendation on Monday in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, in Abuja.

Garuba said this was in reaction to Rev Pam’s recognition as ‘Icon of Peaceful Co-Existence’ by TheNigerian News Group at an event to mark its fifth anniversary last week.

The NCPC boss who was conferred with the awrd by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bade (rtd), was among distinguished Nigerians celebrated at the ceremony.

Others included Governors of Kogi, Bauchi and Nasarawa States, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, former Chief of Army Staff, Amb. Tukur Buratai among others.

According to TheNigerian News, the award was in recognition of Rev Pam’s role in fostering national unity, peace and progress as well as the new dimension he has given the NCPC.

Congratulating the respected Christain cleric, NIFROP said Pam has gone beyond a mere peace ambassador to become an icon of integrity, transparency and accountability.

Bishop Garuba noted that as the

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of the 19 Northern states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Rev Pam’s leadership virtues have never been indoubt.

He said the NCPC Executive Secretary was tailor-made for the job with a rich resume and solid background in the body of Christ.

“To be frank, we are not surprised with the recognition he is getting here and there,” Garuba said. “Rev Pam has always been known as an upright man who has a track-record of selfless service, integrity and accountability.

” As a body of Christ, we are proud of him. It is a testament that a cleric whether Christian or Muslim can indeed hold a political office and remain incorruptable. Just take a look at the NCPC, the evidence is glaring.

“He has made a drastic turnaround in their operations in just a little over a year at the saddle. His staff are more dedicated, committed and purposeful – always with a big grin on their faces. I heard six of his directors accompanied him to receive his latest awards. This means the man is loved.

” We also learnt of the praises he received from the Emir of Lafia. It is indeed a thing of pride for us all”.