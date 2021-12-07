By Chioma Onuegbu

Interim Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa, has identified integrity of the electoral process as the fundamental bedrock of democracy.

Akwa stated this, yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in his keynote address at the 2021 press week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council entitled: “Politics, National Unity, and the Quest for Credible Elections.”

He said: “The integrity of the electoral process is the fundamental bedrock of democracy. This integrity journey must start with closing all the loopholes in our laws to deal with endless litigations, which distort the outcome of elections.

“Every Nigerian owes this nation a duty to make a contribution to strengthen it. A situation where voters go to election, unsure if the candidature of the person they voted for will be overturned later by the courts undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

“The combination of pre-election and post-election litigation reforms will guarantee the sovereignty of the vote and by implication, the integrity of the electoral process. Whoever the people vote for is the one that will be in office.

NUJ State Council Chairman, Mr. Amos Etuk, in his remarks, urged members to remain committed to ethics of the profession and to see the future of the State as paramount in all their reportage.