By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The current myriad of security challenges and others plaguing Nigeria and the difficulties in addressing them has demonstrated a populous nation with a plethora of potentials but insufficient capabilities to transfer these potentials into socio-economic reforms/gains.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai made this known at the groundbreaking and fundraiser of the Tukur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC) which will work in partnership with the Nasarawa State University at Gora, Keffi on Saturday, December 17, 2021.

Gen Buratai said, “Corruption, insecurity due to terrorism and banditry, inadequate infrastructure, issues in governance and an inept educational system are all systemic flaws. But with every amount of commitment made to research and training, as well as a strong national orientation, one may be confident that we, as a people and a nation, are on the right track to addressing them.

“As I have said in so many fora, there can be no real development without security and peace, and in the same vein, there must be economic opportunities, equity and justice for security and peace to exist which in turn serves as the foundation or pillars of development.

“Nigeria as of today is being confronted with a myriad of challenges ranging from insecurity which is a culmination of prolonged and endemic socio-economic challenges, ignorance because of poor school enrolment and poor quality education which also has a lot to do with inadequate quality teachers, weak justice system characterized by slow execution of judgment to serve as a deterrence to offenders, and lastly a general inability by those in the positions of leadership to embrace science and technology to generate power and add value to our natural resources before exporting them so as to earn foreign exchange.

“Increased productivity, improved socio-economic well-being, increased income, infrastructure development, job creation, and improved quality of local produce for both domestic and international markets remain the hallmarks of a well-thought-out research initiative and development agenda by a prosperous nation led by a visionary/corrupt-free leader.

“I believe that there exists a gap in our polity that TBRC as a think-tank can fill through research and policy development especially in the areas of security and defence, peace, conflict management, climate change, leadership and development.

“Evidence abounds in nations throughout the world that house research centres dedicated to developing necessary initiatives and or strategies that will aid in mitigating development issues and maximizing environmental potential.

“While a few nations have achieved significant milestones and or breakthroughs in this area, many others are still struggling to find their footing in terms of designing mechanisms by which their potentials can be fully realized.

“I have witnessed us adopting economic policies from the Bretton Woods institutions without taking into account the fact that what works elsewhere may not necessarily work here. I would like to utilize this TBRC platform to emphasize that now is the moment for us to turn within and devise home-grown solutions to our unique difficulties. Finding Solutions to Development Challenges Through research and development.

“TBRC is our modest way of contributing to national development and giving back to society through a well-thought-out approach that we believe will have a long-lasting impact on the country.

“As indicated in the schedule of activities, TRBC is collaborating with Nasarawa State University, Keffi, in the fields of strategic studies, peace and conflict studies, and leadership for development. Our objective is geared towards a more secured and better Nigeria for all Nigerians.

“The anticipated benefits of a functional research and development program include training people with the necessary capacity to conduct economic tasks with an appreciable degree of skill, hence achieving maximum production. These capacities include equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to successfully harness and exploit the potentials found in their surroundings.

Emphasizing leadership, he said, “Leadership, in broad terms, is a social practice that entails influencing others. The process through which an individual establishes direction influences a group and guides the group toward a certain purpose or mission has been defined as leadership. In some ways, leadership is defined by what leaders do. The following observations have been made: Leadership is a characteristic, not a title. Leadership is about encouraging others to live the organization’s vision, mission, and values.

“The world of today is no longer an environment that responds to those who have military might or have numerical strength; it also doesn’t give a damn if a country has an armada of natural resources like the one we have in Nigeria. Sometimes I picture those in positions of leadership as sailors of a ship cruising on the ocean, supposedly taking their people to the Promised Land. Today’s world simply responds and obeys those who are well informed and those who have fool-proof policies.

“This is why research centres and think tanks like TBRC are critical to the success of every leader. There is no gainsaying the fact that leadership without well-informed and foolproof policies will lack clear vision and direction. This is the major cause of setbacks in most African nations.

“As a result of the myriad of socio-economic and political challenges, it may be reasonable to argue that Nigeria can, to a large degree, resolve her development issues through research and training.

“The higher the development objective, the more preparedness for potential roadblocks should be. This is where specialized training and research come into play, both of which are geared toward the nation’s development.

Inadequate research and development implementation in Nigeria creates a massive void in the nation’s progress.

We could ask ourselves, “Is Nigeria ambitious enough to dare to innovate in response to the nation’s and citizens’ needs?” When properly focused research and training institutes are established, innovation and development become a natural progressive activity that benefits the nation’s life.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed disclosed the Institute of Governance and Development Studies, through which the University is in Strategic partnership with the Tukur Buratai Research Centre hosts our flagship postgraduate courses in Security and Strategic Studies, Forensic Investigation and Accounting, Peace and Conflict Studie and Public Procurement.

“Over the years, the Institute had her doctoral students examine contemporary security issues in Nigeria with the view to disseminating them through organized engagements with different agencies of government, the political class snd civil society organizations. We have also used published research reports and conferences to reach the public with our findings and recommendations.

The University under my watch has reorganized the Directorate of Research to coordinate and improve the quality of publications in tune with international academic standards. We are also committed to ensuring that our research works to address both contemporary societal challenges as well as make recommendations to the research and development needs of corporate organizations and industries.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State performed the groundbreaking ceremony assisted by Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman Senate Committee on Army.

Others were representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Diplomatic Corps, while the 2nd Emir of Keffi, Chindo Yamusa, the Emir of Biu led other traditional rulers including Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude Wakama, the Olowu of Kuta, Osun State, to the ceremony.

The Tukur Buratai Research Centre according to Engr. Ndubuisi Nniwe will comprise an auditorium with 600 capacity learning facility and conference halls for research and study purposes.