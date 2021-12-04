By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described the installation of Asiwaju Dr Michael Olawale-Cole as the new President/Chairman of the 36th President/Chairman of Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce/Industry as a demonstration of the Chamber’s culture of effectiveness.

This was contained in President Buhari’s congratulatory message to the new President.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, stated that President Buh”warmly felicitates with Asiwaju Dr Michael Olawale-Cole on his installation as the 36th President/Chairman of Council of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce/Industry, knowing he will bring his track record of excellence to the position.

“The President salutes Board and members of LCCI, founded in 1888, for setting standards over the years in the country and beyond, particularly in advising and influencing government policies and attracting investments.

“President Buhari believes the emergence of Dr Olawale-Cole further demonstrates the institution’s penchant for relevance and effectiveness, while looking forward to working with the leadership.”