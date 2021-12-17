By Victoria Ojeme

The United State of America, USA, Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos have reminded US citizens to exercise caution while travelling and residing in Nigeria.

They noted that crime is endemic throughout Nigeria, ranging from petty street crime to kidnapping, and that crime levels tend to increase during the holidays.

It is prudent to exercise particular caution during the holiday season and at holiday events, they added.

A statement made available to journalists on Friday said “Demonstrations are relatively commonplace in Nigeria and generally affect traffic flow, especially if they progress along major thoroughfares.

“Criminal and other elements often infiltrate large gatherings.”

The statement said “Terrorists organisations and individuals inspired by extremist ideology exist throughout Nigeria.

“Shopping centres, airports, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, street markets, and other public venues frequented by Westerners are common attack targets.

Actions to take

Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a low profile.

Carry proper identification.

Stay alert in public places and locations frequented by tourists/foreigners.

Review your personal security plans.

Use caution when driving at night and avoid walking after dark.

Always drive with your windows rolled up and the doors locked.

Use only trusted transportation and drivers.

Review and alter travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability.

Avoid large gatherings and protests.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Monitor local media for updates.

Always keep the doors to your residence locked, even when at home.

