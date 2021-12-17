By Musa Na Allah Sokoto

Amidst concerned about the escalating security situation in the North Western States,

the Coalition of Northern Youth Group Sokoto state chapter has issued a three month ultimatum to the Federal Government to end the worrying insecurity in the region or face citizens mass action.

The communique issued by the group after a one day stakeholders meeting held in Sokoto promised to mobilise it’s members across the Frontline states including the Federal capital territory to engage in the mass protest.

They said the protest would shutdown all economic and social activities unless Government put a stop to the mass killing going on in northern part of the country.

The Coordinator of CNG in the State, Isah Jabbi Usman blamed the activities of the outlawed volunteer Vigilantes groups known as Yan Sakai for the escalation of violence in most of the north Western states.

The also

lamented on the esccalating security situation particularly in the North Western state of Sokoto and called for immediate action to address the situations once and for all.

They groip faulted both the federal and state government for not acting promptly to tame the situation at it’s initial stage.

They placed the authorities on notice that if the the killings and abduction are not significantly or totally controlled within the next three months, massive citizens action would be called that would not prelude occupying all towns in all the front line states and the Federal CapitalTerritory Abuja as part of the groups recommended six points resolutions.