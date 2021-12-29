Governor Bello Masari

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that the reported call of the Governor Aminu Bello Masari for citizens residing in Katsina state to acquire arms with a view to protecting themselves from the incessant attacks by bandits is not new.

It, however, stated that the concern of the apex Christian body was that the security agencies would cease the opportunity to arrest harmless citizens who blindly heed the Governor’s advice.

CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, said this in a chat with Vanguard on Wednesday in Abuja.

He also stated that Governor Masari’s comment was a subtle admittance of the inability of the security agencies to prevail against the criminals.

Hayab said, “The public talk by Gov Masari about self-defense is not new to us and our constitution.

“The only concern, we have is that our security agencies will use this to arrest more victims whose only sin is having guns to defend themselves while the criminals will continue to do havoc and will not be arrested.

“When a serving Governor repeatedly makes this type of comment that Governor Masari is making which, to my knowledge, is the second time he is saying that citizens should get weapons to defend themselves; then know that he is aware that our security forces cannot defeat the bandits.

“It’s unfortunate that our leaders would advise citizens who are still waiting for a miracle to happen with regards to defeating the bandits to wake up and perform the miracle themselves.



“Those we have been praying and hoping that they will defeat the terrorist for us are saying that they can not help us.”