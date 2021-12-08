By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised the Federal Government to match words with actions in dealing with the security challenges in the country.

Onuesoke said if this was well handled, foreign investors would flock Nigeria, as investment opportunities abound in every part of the country.

He pointed out that the persistent issue of insecurity in Nigeria has been fingered as a major reason behind foreign investors pulling out their investments from the country.

Onuesoke faulted statement credited to Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, on the issue of inflow of foreign investors into Nigeria despite insecurity.

Onuesoke argued that if insecurity was a panacea for attracting foreign investors, the rate of investors would have increased, but the reverse has always been the case.

He said that with over N1.77 trillion foreign investments had been divested from the country in the last two years as a result of insecurity.

“The prevailing insecurity in the country and other macro-economic challenges has continued to hamper investment in the stock market, with foreign investors pulling out N1.64 trillion from the market in three years.

“In 2018, N642.65 billion in foreign portfolio investment outflow was recorded, while foreign investors withdrew N523.42 billion and N481.93 billion during the corresponding period in 2019 and 2020.”

He said it would be naïve for an investor to close his eyes to insecurity or any other investment risk that has the capacity to jeopardizing his investments, stressing that without caring about profit, an astute foreign investor would take flight with at least, the principal amount when danger is real, perceived or anticipated.