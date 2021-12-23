.

...As Sanwo-Olu vows to secure Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reassured residents that his administration would continue to play the leading role to secure the state.

This came as the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF, Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun, said N3million is needed to fully and properly kit a police officer, saying, hence, to kit 33,000 police officers in Lagos, it will cost about N99 billion.

Speaking, yesterday, at the 15th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security with the Governor, themed: “Reconceptualising Safety and Security in Lagos State,” held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Sanwo-Olu said his administration has demonstrated its commitment in the past and will remain resolute in its quest to enhance peace and security, with the support and partnership from people of the State.

He added that the state government is pressing ahead with its security trust fund’s vision of making the state the safest, most secure and prosperous commercial nerve centre in Africa.

The Governor also disclosed that the LSSTF, with an investment of over N3 billion in security and with the active support of the private sector, procured and deployed security assets for the use of the Nigeria Police.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is committed to programmes, policies and projects targeted at socio-economic development, creation of job opportunities, prosperity and the sustenance of hope in the hearts and lives of people in the state.

The governor, who called for support to collectively tackle cultism, bullying in schools and other social vices, assured the residents that his government, in line with the vision of 21st Century megacity would deliver a call centre that is truly responsive to ensure a Greater Lagos.

According to him: “We will continue to train and retrain all enforcement agents of the Lagos State government, while also supporting the federal security agencies to improve their effectiveness.

“We have continued to foster engagements with the various security agencies in the state, demanding that they work together to dislodge criminal elements from our state.

“These engagements have yielded results as we have developed a mechanism in which every agency works in synergy with others to improve the State’s security architecture.”

Sanwo-Olu, while appreciating the management of the LSSTF, the Lagos Police Command of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, commended the generous contributions of donors to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Boards of Trustees (BoT) of LSSTF, Mr Kehinde Durosimi-Etti, said the annual security town hall meeting is for security agencies to render an account of their operations and also provide the present administration, the opportunities to share its vision for a safer and more secured Lagos.

He also implored the private sector and individuals to play their part by contributing to the LSSTF to ensure that the security agencies in the state are fully equipped so as to respond swiftly to any security breach.

LSSTF Executive Secretary, Balogun, said N3 million is needed to fully and properly kit a police officer.

According to him: “The high cost of equipment required for security is a big issue, especially for technology-related equipment such as good quality drones, CCTV cameras, trackers, etc.

“Our security agencies require advanced training, more equipment that would support an intelligence-led approach to crime prevention (drones, trackers, scanners at city gates, gunshot detection devices), more non-lethal weaponry.

“To fully kit one policeman with uniform, taser, tactical gear (light, knife, jacket, belt, gloves, shoulder, ankle, and boots), bulletproof vest, ballistic helmet, tear gas, push-to-talk on cellular communication equipment, rain gear, etc, will cost at least N3 million.

Hence to kit 33,000 police officers in Lagos will cost about N99 billion. This is our reality if we truly want a highly motivated and fully equipped police force in the state.”

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu confirmed that in the last year, cases of crime within the state have been reduced.

Odumosu, who disclosed that no bank robbery was recorded in the last year, called on the general public to support the fight against crime and cultism.

He said the Lagos Command will continue to rely on logistics support from Lagos State Government, LSSTF and other stakeholders in order to sustain the current tempo against crimes and criminalities in the state.

Some of the speakers and stakeholders at the 15th Annual Town Hall Meeting with the Governor also commended the state government for improving the security architecture in the state and pledged their continuous support to tackle security challenges in Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria