By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS – A Yoruba Diaspora Group, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, weekend, alleged that the raging insecurity in southwest region is an attempt to recolonise the Yorubaland.

YOV said this in a communiqué at the end of its international webinar conference, that had in attendance over 1000 participants from the six continents, with the theme: ‘Foreign Banditry Effect on Farming and Farmers in Yoruba land’.

It, however, sought the unconditional release of Mr. Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

The group stated further that the Federal Government, through its body language, could not exonerated itself from the invasion of Yoruba farmlands by bandits/terrorists because the criminal were so audacious in their activities and not one of them has been arraigned before a law court.

The Yoruba diaspora group also decried shortage of food supply in South West region of the country as a result of insecurity in Yorubaland.

Secretary General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, who read the communiqué, said: “Bandits/terrorists are foreigners brought in to give bite to the attempt to colonise other parts of the country to realise the Fulani agenda and they are being assisted by internal collaborators.

“However, from the present situation in the country, it is no doubt that Nigeria cannot make any serious or meaningful progress, unless we go back to regionalism. We need to go back to the 1960, or at best 1963 constitution that allowed the federating units to grow and develop at their own pace.”

In his remarks, Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, who is also the Grand Patron of the group said: “Farmers in Yorubaland are leaving their farms in droves due to no fault of theirs, but because of the planned, coordinated, drastic, maximum and ruinous attacks by bandits/terrorists.

“Despite the challenges being faced by the farmers, such as lack of access to credit to boost their work, poor land tenure system, low level of irrigation farming, climate change and land degradation, poor road networks, poor storage system, low use of mechanisation and others, they are still following the God-given mandate of providing food for the citizenry.”

He said the various attacks by these bandits/terrorists have further complicated the food chain crisis in the land because it is when farmlands are safe that farmers will be willing to farm.