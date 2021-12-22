….Say bandits attack Mosques, kill with impunity

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Imams and other Muslim scholars in Kaduna State, have called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the Northwest and Niger State, with the view to arresting banditry in the region through a holistic and all encompassing approach.

They said the current strategy employed in fighting bandits is not yielding effective results.

In a communique signed by Shaykh Ibrahim Nakaka ,Chairman and Dr Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu,the Secretary General , the Council of Imams and Ulama Kaduna State which is the umbrella body of all Imams and Ulama in State irrespective of their sects and intra religious affiliations,said it held a three-day leadership training programme for Imams of Juma’at Mosques from 18th to 21st December 2021 at the Jama’atu Nasril Islam National Headquarters, Kaduna.

“Sixty Imams across the 23 local governments’ areas of Kaduna State participated in the training with several paper presentations from Islamic, academic experts and professionals.”

“The main papers presented include;

Strategic Planning

Leadership and Politics

Use of Media

Community Engagement

Financial Accountability

Da’awa Methodology in Multi Religious Communities

Method of Sermons Presentation

Mosque Administration

Conflict Management

In addition to the above, several issues including the state of the Nation were also discussed.”

“The participants clearly observed that;

North-West Nigeria is under attack by bandits and Boko Haram.

Human right abuses such as killings, raping and destruction of farms in Northwest is occurring on daily basis with impunity at its highest level. “

“Government at the centre fails to effectively engage with religious leaders towards ending the scourge.

Mosques are no longer safe as bandits now attack Mosques at will.”

“Families are being threatened by frequent kidnappings of parents and school children in their classes and boarding homes.

Although, the State Security Service (SSS) are effective in intelligence gathering and sharing, the intelligence reports are however not being effectively and promptly utilized by other organs of governments”

“The alleged support terrorists get from international communities in carrying out their unspeakable activities and wrecking havoc on innocent people is of serious concern and worry.”

The council therefore, recommended as follows:To

“Federal Government is advised as a matter of urgency to recall and reengage discharged military officers with the requisite expertise and combatant experience to support the existing military officers in engaging Bandits and Boko Haram.”

“The Federal Government should as a matter of urgency develop various mechanisms of identifying and dealing with saboteurs amongst the Nigeria security agents.”

“Communities in Nigeria should begin to develop strategies and mechanisms of protecting themselves against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

All imams should follow the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto as regards the recitation of special prayers in all their regular prayers.”

The council appreciated the active participation and contributions of all the Imams at this concluded training and also thanked Jama’atu Nasiril Islam National headquarters for providing a suitable venue for the training.