By Peter Okutu Abakaliki

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Monday condemned the call by the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the disbandment of South East Security outfit code-named Ebubeagu in the State.

The Party disclosed this through Chief Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad, State Publicity Secretary, APC, Ebonyi State.

According to him, ” The call for its disbandment is a total display of ignorance of the law by Ebonyi State PDP. “

In his words: “The All Progressives Congress, APC Ebonyi State wish to condemn in strong terms the call for disbandment of Ebube -Agu Security outfit by Ebonyi State Chairman of People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mr Tochukwu Okorie.

“We have looked at the content of their publication, and it is crystally clear that Ebonyi PDP is a party whose occupants are featured with psychological and intellectual immaturity.

“The disbandment call is derision on the collective security of Ebonyi residents and their property. It has confirmed our earlier stand that PDP in Ebonyi State has no pretty plan, neither have they a detailed formulation of a program of action, nor an overall designed or objective manifesto for Ebonyi people as 2023 approaches, that is why they have continued to play inconsequential politics with the security of lives and property of Ebonyi residents, using false alarm and fake news as their driving tools.

“The establishment of EbubeAgu in Ebonyi State is a security matter, and the call for its disbandment is a total display of ignorance of the law by Ebonyi State PDP. The beauty and prime role of every government is the security of the lives and property of its people.

“Let me inform them if they do not know that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended recognizes the state Governors as the Chief Security Officers of their respective states, Ebonyi State inclusive. It is, therefore, incumbent on Governor David Nweze Umahi to design a workable means of securing his people and their property, no matter the group or its name.

“Ebonyi State, however, is sovereign and independent like any other states in Southeast, as such, should work on its own security peculiarities. Gov Umahi has done great in ensuring that the residents of Ebonyi State and their property are highly secured, and it is noteworthy that residents of the state should appreciate and support his genuine moves in securing the state despite party affiliation.

“May I state categorically that there is a law that established Ebube Agu Security Outfit in Ebonyi State. Their prime role is to assist and interface with other security agents in the state in community policing, and it is for the collective safety of the people and their property.

“There is no doubt that criminality in the state has been significantly reduced since Ebube Agu was formed. People can now move by night at any part of the state without molestation by anyone. Ebube Agu has stopped snatching of people’s belongings, no more kidnapping, no more robbery attacks, communal crises have been reduced to appreciable extents.

“It is only a man with criminal intents that will shiver at the sight of security agents, otherwise, PDP members in Ebonyi State should have not been disturbed by the presence of Ebube Agu, We, therefore, wish to reassure Ebonyi residents that APC led government in Ebonyi State ably led by His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi will not waiver in protecting them and their property from the activities of hoodlums. We, therefore, warn opposition elements in the state that any unauthorized person caught with any weapon will face the full weight of the law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria