By Juliet Umeh

A Pan-African Cloud and Digital solutions provider, Inq. Digital, has received three awards for contributing to information and communication technology advancement.

The digital solution provider was awarded at the 5th edition of the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecoms Awards, NTITA.

The award was organized by an ISO certified company, InstinctWave, in partnership with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, and the Africa Digital Economy Forum.

The organizers said: “The emergence of Inq. Digital as the Unified Communications Provider of the year, IoT Solutions Provider of the year and the Digital Services provider of the year was an attestation to the efforts of the company in advancing technology in the ICT and Telecom Industry.”

Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, said: “inq. Digital’s footprints within the year in review showed tremendous development and positive contributions to businesses in three clear categories.

“The three categories are very distinct and interwoven, yet members of the public carefully spotted and appreciated the hard work of inq. Digital in the ICT and Telecom Industry through their votes.”

“We commend their team for such a bold contribution to the industry even as they just transitioned from Vodacom Business Nigeria, which is a statement of a successful journey from one great brand to another emerging great brand within the technology space.”

Managing Director of inq. Digital, Valentine Chime, while appreciating the organizers, the public and the stakeholders for recognizing their work thanked the regulators, particularly the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission for consistently providing the enabling environment for the industry to make progress amidst all the challenges.

He said: “Our products are evolving along the lines of the market need; thus, we have pledged to continue to innovate as captured in our business philosophy of enabling our customers to reimagine a better future”, he added.

Olufuye others honoured as ICT Champions

Meanwhile, a private sector-led alliance of Information and Communication Technology, ICT Associations, AfICTA, has honoured the founder and first Chair of the association Dr. Jimson Olufuye, as Chairman of its Advisory Council, AC.Also, Patron and former Egyptian Minister of ICT, Engr Atef Helmy, was honoured as Vice-Chairman as well.

Other members of the Council include: former AfICTA Chairman, Engr. Hossam Elgamal; former AfICTA Vice-Chair, Mr. Adrian Schofield; Founding Board Member and Engr Lanre Ajayi, Founding Board Member. The AC members were also honoured with the Africa ICT Champion Awards.

Also honoured with the Award were the current Chair of the Board, Mr Thabo Mashegoane; the Deputy Chair, Mr Paul Rowney; Vice-Chair, East Africa, Dr Waudo Siganga; Vice-Chair, North Africa, Eng Assem Wahby; Vice-Chair, Southern Africa, Ms Ulandi Exner; a Tanzania, Yusuph Kileo; Laicana Coulibaly, Ivory Coast; Timilehin Ambali, Nigeria; Waddah Fadul, Sudan; and Opeyemi Onifade, Nigeria.