By Peter Egwuatu

In its bid for enhanced quality, service delivery and superior returns on investment for the shareholders, Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria, IMG, Plc, has embarked on a rebranding program.

Besides, the company has developed a blueprint to strengthen its global competitiveness on a sustainable bases, irrespective of the nature of the operating environment.

The company, formerly called BOC Gases, announced its new name: Industrial and Medical Gas Nigeria Plc, and unveiled its logo in a colourful ceremony that attracted eminent investors.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ayodeji Oseni, assured the shareholders that the rebranding was a dawn of a new era.

READ ALSO:Cost of funds defies 127% increase in interbank liquidity

He stated: “The company is more positioned to expand its operations, introduce more innovative products and enhance shareholder value.

“We are all very excited about the bold and ambitious commitments that have been made by our new investor, the TY Holdings.

“These commitments will lead to additional plant procurement with accompanying facilities, strategic development of manpower, growth and development and business expansion within Nigeria and West Africa to name but a few.”

“We shall leverage our team of seasoned staff with rich industry experience, modern equipment and quality products and services for optimal performance and generate shareholder value on sustainable basis, grow our businesses and evolve new products and business opportunities.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Mr Abiodun Alabi, explained that the rebranding was necessitated by the Board’s determination to strengthen the company’s operations, following the acquisition of 60 percent stake by TY Holdings.

He stated: “In August this year, The Linde Group sold its controlling ownership of 60% to TY Holdings, a group of company which has several business interests in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The TY Holding Group is known for astuteness, great vision, and passion to excel in any field that it has presence. The shared vision is to significantly strengthen the number one position of our company in Nigeria and deepen our activities in West Africa.”

“Today, as we unveil the new name and logo of our dear company, the collective challenge to all stakeholders is to join hands to endure the success of our new journey.”