Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. in USA, official partners’ constituent campuses at government universities worldwide and online operation represented by its Vice Chancellor, UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, and the Indian Research Council India , represented by its Director Mr Sunish Kumar Pandey, have resolved to establish a partnership for CREDIT TRANSFER, RECIPROCAL ARRANGEMENT training and research at all level of studies up to Doctorate Degree Level.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, the scope of the agreement, reads: “Academic exchange of research and teaching staff with the aim of training, conducting lectures, Honorary Doctorate Degree and fulfillment of joint academic activities.

“Organization of joint conferences and seminars on agreed subjects, exchange of scientific information, providing opportunity for Universities staff to publish scientific articles as well as the results of joint scientific and research activities in specialized editions and scientific publications of Universities.

“Joint participation in international academic programs, fulfillment of joint research projects in frames of international grants.

“Development of exchange programs for students and post-graduates with the purpose of training, research, language and industrial practice.

“For each program of cooperation parties conclude additional agreement that define responsible staff members, terms, financial resources and other conditions of their accomplishment.”