regrets delivering Nasarawa state to APC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Multi-billionaire businessman and renowned financier of the defunct National Party of Nigeria ( NPN) during the botched Second Republic, Alhaji Isiyaku Ibrahim has said that he is not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari administration because Nigerians are dying of hunger.

He said he delivered his home state of Nasarawa to the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and sponsored newspaper advertorials to solicit support for the success of President Buhari, but regretted the condition many Nigerians found themselves in after Buhari became the President.

According to him, prior to Buhari’s journey to the Presidential Villa, the President and Alhaji Mamman Daura visited late Alhaji Umaru Dikko and sought forgiveness.

Recall that the military regime of General Buhari tried to kidnap Umaru Dikko in London, but the move was not successful.

Isiyaku Ibrahim said late Umaru Dikko had told Buhari and Mamman Daura that it was a bygone matter, and later called him( Isiyaku) to let him know the duo was coming to meet him.

” Buhari, what happened ( he swore in Arabic), they went to Kaduna, he and Mamman Daura. They went to apologize to Umaru Dikko. Umaru Dikko said ‘you did your own, Allah knows and he protected me..”

He explained that Umaru Dikko knew he was hot-tempered and called to pacify him before Buhari and Mamman Daura came.

That after listening to them, he decided to support Buhari’s political course and sponsored newspaper advertorials asking Nigerians to vote for him, ensuring that he delivered Nasarawa state for Buhari, even though” he didn’t win Local Government in Daura. “

When asked if he is happy now by the anchor of the interview who is an indigene of Katsina and works for Trust TV, Isiyaku Ibrahim replied thus:

” How can you say I’m happy? I’m a democrat. I’ve never seen my country in this kind of situation. People are dying, people have no food. In my area I have to be sending….in Katsina I don’t know whether you people are doing well,” he said.

The former NPN strong man revealed that he had assisted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with a take-off grant of N10 million, when late Chief Solomon Lar begged him to assist the party, at inception.

He said he went to Chief Harry Akande who he had helped to get work in billions, and Harry reciprocated by giving him a N10 million draft which he handed over to late Solomon Lar.

Also, “I organised fundraising, that night I raise N78 million for them,” he said.

Isiyaku Ibrahim said he had never nursed an ambition to hold a political office because he cannot take rubbish from people, but can promote individuals in politics to be anything.

He also went down memory lane, saying General Gowon was toppled as Head of state because he never fulfilled his promises.

He said he and one Chief Amachree were the first Nigerians to own private jets, and disclosed how he became a wealthy businessman through his foreign connection and a contract from the Nigerian Air Force.

