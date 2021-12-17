CHIEF Henry Onwe, one of the contenders for the vacant Ogoja/Yala House of Representatives position has again reasserted his commitment to contest the election and win.

He made this known while interacting with stakeholders in the constituency and members of his media team on Friday during a dinner night fete he organised for them.

He expressed gratitude to the members of the team for their performance and encouraged them not to relent.

“I’m particularly very happy with the Media Team and delighted to have you all here together.

“Since we started this journey or project, we haven’t physically met or gathered like this,” he said.

Chief Onwe said since he indicated interest in the position, goodwill and support from the people of the federal constituency have been massive

“Of all the aspirants running alongside with us, it is only Henry Igelle Onwe Media Team that is everywhere: online, electronics, print, internet and people have been asking what is the secret.

“We know it is hard work and commitment to the cause of bringing good representation to our people that is the driving force behind your excellent performance and I commend you for a job well done.”

He reassured the team that when elected, he will not abandon his core supporters and the people who elected him the way some politicians do.

He urged them not to waiver in what they are doing to because victory awaits them during the primary and subsequent election that will follow.

“The publicity you have given to this cause has been loud and wide and you did all that without seeing me.

“It means you have confidence in me so I want to sincerely thank you for this and for making people believe in this cause, please keep it up.”

Chief Onwe also thanked the governor of the state, His Excellency, Senator Professor Ben Ayade on his drive to grow the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state and assured him of his unflinching support and loyalty while the governor makes sure APC wins every position in the next election.

“Without a single shot, without much noise, without confrontation every nook and cranny of Cross River State is now APC and this is through the effort of our Digital Governor which is quite commendable and I assure him of total support and loyalty from me and my people.”

He also congratulated the State Chairman- elect , Barrister Alphonsus Eba and his executive for the evangelism to win more members to the party which is already bringing result with prominent People’s Democratic Party, PDP, members defecting to to the party

The campaign DG of Henry Onwe for House of Representatives Mr Atarry Moses tasked the media members and the stakeholders present to continue to unleash effective publicity for ChiefHenry Onwe as he is the best choice for the position .

In his words ” since I met with him, my family has not recovered from the good gesture of our incoming MP Chief Henry Onwe I. am a living testimony. Anyone that comes in contact with Henry has a better story to tell. Let us go home this December and beyound.

The APC stalwart called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to announce a date for the election and stop putting the people of Cross River North in suspense.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatves has announced a vacancy on the seat of Cross River North in the House over a month ago yet INEC is not forthcoming with a pronouncement regarding the date for the election to fill the position

He said the people of Ogoja/Yala federal constituency are being deprived of a representation at the green chamber and called for a pronouncement by INEC so that election could be conducted soon

The head of Media, Dr Eguba, corroborated what Atari said, saying “If the complimentary card of Chief Onwe as a none house of Representatives member can give people jobs then imagine him becoming a full blown member of the house of Representatives.

