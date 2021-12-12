The strength of a nation is in it’s being unique and that’s one thing Nigeria is known for ; raising unique stars in diverse walks of life who have continued to raise the bars high and leading for others to follow.

Paving the way for the generation of fast rising stars are legends like Fela, P Square, Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy, wiz kid, Tiwa Savage, Dj Spinall, Dj Neptune and an endless list of artistes.

One of such rising stars is Nigerian Disc Jockey, Precious Beleh fondly known as DJ Preskey who has beaten all odds to carve a niche for himself in his profession.

The Port Harcourt born star while speaking about how he became a professional DJ said that music had always been a part of him since childhood; his love for music and passion for creating new sounds made him go into mixing and blending of songs to create new and interesting songs for the listening pleasure of his listeners.

“I’ve always been passionate about music since my childhood days, out of the desire to create new sounds I began mixing and blending other songs to create something different that will appeal to anyone that listens”, he said.

While speaking further about his career, the young star disclosed that he was enthusiastic about his future as a Disc Jockey while staying that he was up to the task of being unique in his manner of delivery.

“I’m bringing something fresh to the table, something that people have not heard before, the plan is to be unforgettable and I am just getting started”, he added.

Dj preskey shared stages alongside Top Nigerian Dj’s like kaywise, Neptune, Big N and among others.

For his debut single he collaborated with 1da Banton and Dandizzy to drop “One leg up” which he said is a song to keep people on their feet and make the party stay alive.