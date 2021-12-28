Idowu Bankole

Ex-Beauty Queen, Precious Chikwendu has revealed being a mermaid goddess, known in local parlance as “Mami water,” when she told a supposed male friend in a video that has now gone viral on social media that she is actually a Mami, popularly called Mami water by Nigerians.

Recall vanguard reported recently that the ex-wife to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was battling with a strange and rare skin disease that some dermatologists have claimed to be cancerous.

In a video on her Instagram story, The ex-Beauty Queen was spotted coming out of a swimming pool when a male voice asked why she loves to always be in the water.

Her responses send shivers down many viewers’ spines and her fans when she said, “ I am supposed to be a Mami. I am actually told I am a Mami, My mom told me I am a Mami but a good one.” You know Africans take the issues of Mami too serious, it is not that serious.” She said.

Meanwhile, one of her fans, Tonia, who responded to the video said If she is truly one she would have killed or destroyed her ex-husband, Fani-Kayode, better still, she would have gotten custody of her children who are well-cared for by the estranged husband.

Reacting also to the video, aide to FFK, Mark, told our correspondent that, “She has refused to come and see the children in the house even though she has been asked to do so for the last one year and 6 months. She can’t come there because of the prayers that go on in that house. She is from the dark Kingdom and that house is a house of light. She doesn’t even phone the kids even though she has an open line on the videophone. She stopped calling them 6 months ago.” He said.

He added, She sent stalkers to their school and had them secretly and illegally filmed claiming they had head injuries and covid 19. All these claims proved to be false and a criminal investigation has been launched by the police about how the footage was obtained.”

Vanguard had reported how Precious Chikwendu, in a video, wept for not being allowed to see her children and how they have been nursing a head injury recently.

Fani-Kayode has since released a video to counter those allegations when the children were seen living happily and recently, were spotted receiving Xmas gifts from Santa Claus.

