Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on Traditional Rulers in the state to partner with his administration to strengthen security in the state during and after the Yuletide season.

Governor Ikpeazu who made the call on Saturday while speaking during the 21st Coronation Anniversary of the first Deputy Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers and conferment of chieftaincy titles to deserving individuals at the Ndi Oko Ogo Palace of the Paramount Ruler of Abiriba Kingdom in Ohafia LGA of the state, HRM Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu (IV), extolled the traditional ruler and members of his cabinet for ensuring peace and progress in his kingdom.

The Governor who was represented by prominent businessman, Chief Okey Ahaiwe said: “security is a collective responsibility and other traditional rulers should emulate the Enachioken and his council members who work hard daily to ensure that they set up and sustain structures to protect the Abiriba Kingdom as well as ensure peace within and with neighboring communities as government cannot do it alone.

“On our part, we will continue to support peaceful communities in the state with development projects and I am also aware of the efforts being made by the people of Abiriba to support our developmental strides through self-help. I applaud the commitment of the people of Abiriba kingdom, their hard-work and spirit of enterprise wherever found and will continue to partner with them to achieve our common goals of rapid development within a secure and peaceful environment”, he said.

In his response, Eze Kalu Ogbu thanked the Governor for ensuring that the state remains one of the most peaceful in the country as well as his giant strides in the development of the state. “Our people appreciate the love Governor Ikpeazu has shown us particularly with the completion of the first phase of Abiriba ring road along Ugwuezi road Abiriba, provision of street lights in our community, classroom blocks and appointment of teachers to man our schools. We are hopeful that ‘Otuba Okwojie’ of Abiriba Kingdom will soon complete the phase 2 of the ring road project as he promised even as we pray daily for God and our ancestors to guide him in the discharge of his onerous duties”, he said.

Among those honored with Chieftaincy titles during the ceremony are the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu (Ikirike Oku), Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Eturu Mang), Honorable Uko Nkole (Nkuma La Iyi), Abia State Commisisoner Dor Trade & Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu (Nwandugbom Abiriba), Chief (Dr) Anya Onwuka Odim (Agbakuru Dike), Chief Okafor Ukaegbu (Enyi Nwo Ofia), Chief Kelvin Jombo (Igurube), Chief Ibe Boco (Okpote Umu Wa), and Chief Nwaka Inem (Enyioha).

The event which was attended by dignitaries from across the country including the member representing Aba federal constituency, Hon Chimaobi Ebisike, Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Engr Chinedum Orjii, his Deputy Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu, Hon Jerry Uzosike, Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, Head of Service Sir Onyi Wamah, Members of Abia State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Chairmen, Aides of the Governor and notable traditional rulers including Eze Joseph Nwabekee, the Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers also marked the official celebration of Eze Kalu Ogbu’s call to the Nigerian Bar.