One of the iconic locations on the mainland, and the busiest malls in the country, Ikeja City Mall (ICM) has welcomed millions of patrons and visitors across the world. In the last couple of years, the mall has attracted over 14 million shoppers.



According to the General manager Oladipo Dada, the above is why the top brands like MTN, Goldberg, Coca Cola, Samsung, Stallion Motors have consistently pitched their tent at ICM as a preferred location for brand activations.



The mall that prides itself as the iconic location that connects people to lifestyle, celebrated a decade of being the choice destination for shopping, entertainment and leisure.

With 100 stores trading including 35 fashion stores, every purchase of N20,000 or over from 11th November to 11th December qualified 9 shoppers to win N50,000 shopping vouchers and an additional lucky shopper a N100,000 as grand prize voucher.

In the same vein, Bheerhugz Cafe, Rhapsody’s and Casper & Gambini’s known to be favourite locations for people that love to dine and connect over good food and drinks made available meal vouchers for visitors and also a 10% off their menu on the anniversary day.

There were lots of other giveaways as well. Anniversary themed gift bags which included flasks, snapback caps, jote bags and umbrellas were awarded to shoppers and will continue into the Christmas season.

The Cinemas at ICM have been a part of ICM’s success stories as movie enthusiasts, actors and celebrities have connected watching the best of Nollywood, Hollywod, and Bollywoood has had to offer. It’s why the mall and Silverbird Cinemas decided to give back to shoppers. Over 200 movie tickets were given out as giveaways.

From Davido, Tuface to Banky W and more, shoppers have been treated to surprise performances and meet and greet sessions with their favourite celebrities. And as music remains a culture shaping platform, there was an exciting climax to the anniversary celebrations. ICM brought along Ayrastarrr to perform and it was a blast to say the least. Shoppers had a great time connecting with their favourite artiste, reciting every lyrics to her songs.

Today ICM celebrate much more than being a shopping mall.The trusted brand celebrate enabling fond memories, they celebrate excellence in the management of an A-grade shopping retail space, they celebrate revolutionizing convenient shopping experiences for their immediate community, Lagos State and indeed Nigeria.