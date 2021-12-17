By Etop Ekanem

One of the foremost Ijaw leaders Chief Julius Babogha, yesterday, appealed Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to mend their differences for the sake of Nigeria students, pointing out that in every strike, it is the students that suffers it.

Chief (Dr.) Julius Babogha, yesterday, gave this advice at the Delta State University, Abraka, Ethiope East local government area of Delta state during the occasion of the award of doctorate academic degree in English and Literature.

The Ijaw leader, Chief (Dr) Julius Babogha who is the General Managing Director, GMD and the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Babsfield Corporate Ventures and Tamfel Global Resources Limited.

Dr. Babogha who said he embarked on his PHD research work since 2016, said he is using this privilege to appeal to the federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union, ASSU to ensure cordial relationship and avoid incessant strikes.

While urging all university lecturers to see the future of Nigeria students as that of their growing children, Babogha said the lecturers should play their role in the upbringing of the child as anything one did to the students that is what he or she will come out with as their product.

Babogha who made this appeal while speaking to newsmen after being conferred with the doctorate degree at the Delta state University premises, Abraka, advised the federal and state ministries of education never to compromise with the education of Nigeria youths.

Speaking further, Babogha said the only legacy Nigeria government owe and could pass to the youths is qualitative education and that it is the duty and responsibility of the government to stand firm for the growth and safety of her citizens, pointing out that the society will be better if only the youths will be given qualitative education.