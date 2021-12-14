By Gabriel Olawale

The World Health Organisation’s Assistant Director-General of Health Emergency Intelligence, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, and other physicians have emerged winners in different categories at the 2021 Physician of the Year award.

The event organised by Premier Medical Systems and held in Lagos had winners in eight categories. Three Physicians received special recognition awards and a lifetime achievement award was also presented.

Ihekweazu won Physician of the Year (Diaspora) category, while Prof. Basil Okeahialam, won the Physician of The Year (Public Sector) Dr Olalekan Olatise won the Physician of The Year (Private Sector) category.

Others are, Dr Afrah Mohammed, Young Physician of the Year; Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Mother and Child Care. Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Ebonyi State, Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Cardiovascular Care and First Cardiology Consultants, Lagos State, Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Surgical Care.

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State and Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Oncology Care – Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The convener of the award, Dr Niyi Osamiluyi, said the initiative was to celebrate doctors for their roles in delivering quality health care to the people.

He said, “The process through which winners emerge is transparent and we are confident this will be a sustainable award”

Dr Tanko Sununu (Chairman, House Committee of Health), Prof. Bosede Afolabi and Dr Osahon Enabulele received special recognition awards.

Dr Bolaji Ajenifuja a Consultant Paediatrician and Nonagenerian who in some cases has treated 4 generations of a family, received the lifetime achievement award.