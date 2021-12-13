Former governor of Imo state, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Monday advised the medical professionals to engage the National Assembly for the provision of adequate budgetary for Medical Research and development in Nigeria.

The Ex-Deputy Speaker however, urged the Association of Resident Doctors, (ARD UCH), National Association of Resident Doctors, (NARD), and Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), to form partnership in addressing issues affecting the health sector.

Disclosing this in his keynote address at the 53rd meeting of the Association of Resident Doctors, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Ihedioha opined: “In Nigeria, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund manages the National Research Fund. The budget for research was N5bn ($9.9mn) in 2019; increased to N7.5bn ($14.85mn) in 2020 and ₦8.5bn ($16.83mn) in 2021 specifically for research around COVID-19.

“It will be difficult to say with exactitude if any fund is allocated specifically the medical research in our various university teaching hospitals anywhere in Nigeria or to the post-graduate medical colleges especially our National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria. It will also be near impossible to say exactly the amount spent by the government to sponsor research projects and programs on health issues annually.

“It is my well-considered opinion that domiciling funds for medical research in the Education Trust Fund while the NIMR continues to languish in severe under funding is an aberration. I will also say it is not right that foreign donors contribute more to medical research efforts in Nigeria than our government. Of course, this could be the reason why malaria, typhoid fever, tuberculosis, cholera, Lassa fever, and other endemic diseases keep ravaging us. We need to spend our money on the issues plaguing us.

“It is on this basis that I urge the ARD UCH to mobilize and convoke a coalition of partners with NARD and NMA at the national levels and other health professional non-state actors to engage the National Assembly on the area of adequate budgetary provision for Medical Research and Development in Nigeria. In this light, I advocate for the establishment of a Medical Research and Development Fund solely dedicated for research in health and health related disciplines. This fund could be managed by the NIMR or domiciled separately under the trusteeship of the Nigerian Academy of Sciences, not the Central Bank of Nigeria or any other organization that will add to the existing bureaucratic bottlenecks encountered when dealing with funding institutions.

“The fund envisioned will be disbursed as grants and endowments of chairs to deserving candidate researchers who will be selected by a Board of eminent medical scientists, towards finding answers to the many issues contributing to our poor health and development indices. The fund will also be used to sponsor annual health research fairs where researchers from all over the country will showcase their works and be handsomely appreciated.

“Doing this will elevate ARD, NARD and NMA to another realm and status of reckoning from that of strike mongers that many wrongly label them to a patriotic professional association contributing “towards the liberation of Nigeria from the shackles of under development, poverty, diseases and low life expectancy. Creating a robust environment where excellence thrives will also help in stemming the tides of brain drain and medical tourism- the two most-talked about challenges militating against the healthcare sector in Nigeria today.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA