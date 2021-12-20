Igue Festival and other events around Nigeria in pictures

Below are some events around the country, including Igue Festival, in pictures in photosFrom left— First runner-up from Nawair-Ur-Deen Secondary School, Edeh Rhema; second runner-up, from Topo Senior Grammar School, Ajose Sotin; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and One Day Governor, Jemimah Marcus, from Angus Memorial Secondary School Somolu, winner of the Y2020 Lagos State Spelling Bee competition, presiding over Executive Council Meeting in Lagos on Monday. NANPresident, Isi-Uzo Youth Congress, ThankGod Ogenyi (5th left) with some members, during a news conference on the political and constitutional delineation of Isi-Uzo as Nkanu-East senatorial zone of Enugu State and eligibility to contest the 2023 governorship position of the state, in Enugu on Monday. NANFrank Irabor, Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, paying homage to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, at Igue, the annual royal festival of the Oba of Benin. PHOTOS: Barnabas Uzosike.The Oba of Benin and his chiefs.A cross section of chiefs paying homage to the Oba.Chiefs in their ceremonial dance procession.Abiodun and Blessing, suspected kidnappers terrorising Ijebu-Ode and its environs, nabbed, paraded by Ogun State Police Command, Monday. PHOTO: James Ogunnaike.Founder and President of Elo-Pee Worldwide Television Ltd, Mr. Angelo Elosia (right), during the ceremonial tee-off for the 2021 Save The Lives Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament, at the IBB Golf and Country Club in Abuja, on Monday.Cross-section of scientists during their meeting with the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on claims of effectiveness of COVID-19 herbal remedies and natural compounds in Abuja, on Monday. NANA screengrab from the viral video of Nigerian passengers being manhandled by Asky staff members and airline officials in Togo.Vanguard News NigeriaRELATED NEWS