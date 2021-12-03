

**Says NPF Committed to Disability Mainstreaming and Protection of Rights of PWD

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has approved the establishment of a Special Desk for Persons with Disability in all the Police Zonal and State Commands across the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The IGP, while commemorating the 2021 International Day for Persons with Disability, noted that the decision by the Force leadership to set-up the Disability Desk is informed by the need to ensure the NPF remains at the fore of contemporary policing practice which also advocates mainstreaming and inclusiveness for Persons With Disability.

According to a statement by CP Frank Mba Force Public Relations Officer, the IGP observed that “the decision follows exhaustive deliberations with the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disability, Mr James David Lalu, who led delegates from the Commision to the Force Headquarters on an advocacy visit to the IGP.

“The NPF Special Desk for Persons with Disability, which will be domiciled at the Police Public Relations Offices in Commands nationwide, would serve as advocacy desk to enable the Force avail the PWD with unfettered access to policing services, promoting the dignity of their person, preventing stigmatization and stereotyping of PWD, and giving full effect to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (prohibition) Act, 2018.

“The IGP equally approved a training program for Police personnel who are to serve as the Disability Desk Officers (DDO) under the coordination of the Force Public Relations Department.

“The training is being organized in partnership with the National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD).

“The Executive Secretary of NCPWD, who appreciated the IGP for the establishment of the Special Desk, expressed his belief that the initiative would go a long way in alleviating the numerous challenges faced by the PWD in the country.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed all the Command Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to supervise the nomination of the DDOs and ensure hitch-free takeoff of the Disability Desk Offices in their respective Commands.

” He restates the commitment of the Force to ensuring adequate protection of the rights and privileges of Citizens with any form of disability in the country.”