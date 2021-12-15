By Paul Olayemi

Comr Lucky Ighoyota, Delta State House of Assembly hopeful, Engr Iyeni Eghele Samuel, Coordinator Igholuck foundation, and Director of Strategy (DOS) IGHOLUCk 2023, Hon Festus Pemu, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Community development, and two Senior Special Assistants To Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Peace Building, Conflict Resolution and Community Relations, Hon Benson Okorodudu and Hon Martins Emakpor

were part of the hundreds of people who participated in a peace rally organised by Comedians and MCs Association of Nigeria, COMAN, Delta State Chapter, Sapele zone today, denouncing acts of violence and calling for an end to what they called seasonal killing.

The peace rally which began around 9am started from Olympia roundabout with Master of ceremonies comedians in and around Sapele axis and sympathisers to the cause, holding placards and dancing to music blaring from an articulated van, while calling for peace.

Comr Ighoyota while calling for peace, called on youth to shun violence and tow the part of “we cannot continue to kill each other over issues that can be resolved that is why we are saying no more war, we did this basically to achieve peace, we are appealing to our brothers to shun all form of vices that are inimical to the progress of the town.

” We can’t live like that, that is why we say the leaders should speak out and help to curb the violence we are experiencing in this season especially, as a youth we must be active and our brothers keeper” adding that he was prepared to engage youths in finding a lasting solution to the issue.

Engr Iyeni, while calling for an end to stories of violence that has sometimes led to bloodshed, called for genuine leadership concern “we can’t go on hunting each other over little issues like this, that is why we are saying it’s time for the youths to take over, let’s vote a vibrant and understanding youth who feels the pain, let us vote for Comrade Lucky Ighoyota, who will tackle this issue head on, youths should not be used as thugs but must be given a political space” adding that 2023 is a year for youths to make a change.

Hon. Okorodudu who also spoke to newsmen lambasted the role of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for turning a blind eye to the process adding that consumption of drugs like Colorado, Shempe and crack among a few has taken the urge for violence to a different level

Hon. Pemu on his part said it was wrong for youths to engage in vices that are anti social, let’s us embrace peace and move forward let us engage security on our purpose of conflict, no more violence” he said.

Hon. Martins called for understanding and tolerance saying engaging violence in trying to solve issues will only end up in pains and bitter tears “we must throw away the thoughts of killing and violence in trying to revolve issues amicably.

The rally which took off from Olympia saw the crowd moving to Okpe road, Ajogodo, Okirighwre, Cementary, Gana, Abeke road, Ogorode road with the crowd belting at each junction to pass the message of peace.