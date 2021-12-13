By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

His Royal Highness, Eze Oti Ndubuisi, (Igwe Ezeudo), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He added that the release of the IPOB leader and the emergence of an Igbo President would quench the fire of agitations within the South East region.

“Supporting a President of South-East extraction and unconditional release of the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, are the two prominent requests of Ndigbo from the Buhari-led administration”, Eze Oti said.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Nigerian-Thailand based king urged other tribes in the country to embrace the vision and aspirations of Ndigbo and see themselves as one indivisible entity.

His words: “The two things Igbo are asking Nigeria are Presidency in 2023 and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kalu. It is disheartening to note that 61 years after Nigeria’s independence, one of the tribes that formed the tripod of the country is yet to produce a sitting President. This to me is one of the reasons behind endless agitations in the South East geopolitical zone.

“Looking at it till date, Igbo are the only tribe yet to produce a democratically elected President of Nigeria.”For the sake of peace and unity, I want to plead with Nigerians from other geopolitical zones to support the Presidency of Igbo extraction.

“This will give the good people of the South East, a great sense of belonging, which will in turn put to rest some of the endless agitations within the zone.”

