….Warns Nigerians against making the wrong choices in 2023

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Chief Audu Ogbe has warned Nigerians to be careful of their choices come 2023 general elections or should be ready to face the consequences.

Chief Ogbe, went further when asked about the 2023 general elections said, ” We must beware of how we choose our leaders, if we make bad choices in 2023, Nigeria and Nigerians will suffer,” adding that the forum will not endorse people who will not deliver.

The apex northern sociocultural group, made it known at a press conference wat the national Secretariat of the forum shortly after he led a high powered delegation on a condolence visit to the family of one of the founding fathers of the forum, Late General Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi in Kaduna.

According to him, the group is not partisan but will remain a pressure group. He lamented that political parties in Nigeria are not working.

According to him, “party management is hopelessly low in Nigeria, parties must be accountable to the people, politics is not warfare, we want equity and justice” he stressed.

On the declaration of bandits as terrorists, he said, “it is a good decision to declare bandits as terrorists” sighting an example of their recent setting ablaze of travellers in Sokoto which he described as barbaric.

He said bandits should consider laying down their arms and embracing peace while attributing the current insecurity in the country to failure on the part of the government, the economy, high cost of living, unemployment and failure of the local government system.

” Unemployed youths now migrate to the city and mostly for lack of what to do, take into drugs and ended up taking solace in criminality. We encourage the security agencies to improve on their present efforts to end these senseless killings and all forms of criminalities” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria