New Yam Festival is a symbolic and sacred event in Igbo land. It is a season of first harvest for farmers. And just as a pregnant woman is with expectation, so is Ndigbo whenever harvest season celebration approaches.

Igbos at home and in the Diaspora never fail to celebrate the new yam festival which to them lays a solid foundation for next farming season with the hope to enjoy a flourishing planting season and a fruitful year ahead.

In commemoration of this year’s event, sons and daughters of Igbo land resident in Portharcourt rolled out drums to celebrate this year’s new yam festival in grand style. The celebration was hosted and sponsored by HRM Eze Samm Nwokolo(Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo) through his Eze-Jiofor Foundation.

The festival was chaired by a renowned Igbo son Chief Chinedu Ukadike(Eshiagu 1) and keynote address was presented by Chief Lucky Ekeji who is the President General Ohaneze Ndigbo Rivers State chapter. They both eulogized Eze Samm Nwokolo for organizing such a memorable event to commemorate Igbo heritage.

Other dignitaries who spoke to the press in the same note thanked Ezejiofor Ndigbo for using his foundation in promoting Igbo culture and support the less privileged persons in the society.

The festival was marked by heraldic arrival of Ezejiofor Ndigbo and his entourage, Presentation of kola, cutting of the new yam, music and dance display, Masquerade displays and special performances by Slowdogg and celebrity Harry B.

The New Yam festival which was anchored by a philanthropic Igbo son and traditional ruler Eze-Jiofor Ndigbo had prominent persons from Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia,Imo, Anambra and the neighboring states in south in attendance.

In attendance were heads of some communities in the form of Ndi Igwe/Eze were in attendance. They include- HRM Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu (Eze Okwe 1 of Ibagwa Nike Kingdom, Enugu State); HRM Eze Temple Ejekwu JP (Nyewe-Eli, Rumuogba kingdom, Rivers State) and Eze Dr. Adiele Maduagwu JP (Eze-Onunekwuru Igbo, Rivers and Bayelsa State) coupled with other noticeable dignitaries who graced this august occasion with their hallowed presence. These include – Elder Bestman Ike, Deputy State President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Rivers State; High Chief Aloysius Arisi; High Chief Angus Enwerem; Barr. High Chief M. O. Madukaife; Hon. High Chief Zedech Uzoma; High Chief Kalu Eke; High Chief Friday Achiude; Chief Fabian Eze Onokwufor (eze Udo of Oyibo); Nze Chima Ohanedo and so on. While the women wing comprises of Mrs. Love Chimezie Meregini, State Women Leader; Chief Mrs. Ifeoma Amadi, National Secretary Women Wing; Mrs. Blessing Owhorkire, Deputy Women Leader; Mrs. Patience Wobike, State secretary and so. Prince Gift Amadi, State Youths Leader; Hon. Ornuta Obi Amadi; Chairman Ohaneze Ndigbo Oyibo LGA; Mr. Walson Abasieh, chairman Ohaneze Ndigbo Obio-Akpor LGA and so on, constitute the Youths Wing of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Rivers State.