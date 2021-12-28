– As community monarch laments lack of arrest

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the crisis that broke out in Igbaye, a community in the Odo-Otin local government area of Osun state, a mob in the community was on rampage setting properties ablaze.

The crisis emanated after a clash between two groups, supporters of Oba Joseph Okunlola-Oni and his rival, Prince AbdulGaniyu Oyenike, leading to the death of one Hamzat, allegedly killed by a bullet from a security operatives gun.

It was gathered that supporters of Morounfoye, angered by the death of one of them went haywire and while attempting to avenge the death, set the monarch’s vehicle, palace and motorcycles ablaze.

A resident, Rasheed Damola told Vanguard that the mob, mostly supporters of Prince Oyenike, were trying to avenge the death of one Hamzat who was killed by a bullet shot by security operatives while trying to scare the mob away while another one is still in the hospital from a bullet injury.

“The situation is best described as carnage, with people going around setting properties ablaze randomly. The palace, two cars and many motorcycles were set on fire. It is very terrible”, he said

Also lamenting, Oba Okunlola-Oni said he 2as almost lynched but for the expertise of security operatives, adding that no monarch deserved such treatment

He said, “The incident is a very terrible one, a traditional monarch doesn’t deserve such violent and mob attacks.

Unfortunately, security operatives have not made an arrest in connection with the crime of destroying the palace.

“The incident is so unfortunate, the police are yet to arrest anybody. The hoodlums destroyed everything in the palace. They burnt 10 motorcycles, they set all the palace ablaze including two vehicles”.

