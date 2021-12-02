Olisa Ifeajika

Sons and daughters of Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta at home and in the diaspora that are 18 years and above have been called upon to leverage on the ongoing online registration of eligible voters by INEC to enable them choose those who will lead them in future elections.



The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika made the call in his office on Thursday when he played host to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) women leaders from the local government area.

Mr. Ifeajika said that he was happy with the peace that had returned to the party in the area, stressing that it was through registration of eligible voters that the area could maintain its remarkable support to the PDP.



He disclosed that the local government had remained a strong hold of the party, emphasising that the development, empowerment and appointments that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had attracted to the area would make them redouble their loyalty and unflinching support to his administration.



“The Oshimili North Local Government Area Woman Leader and the women leaders in the various wards are doing well. I am glad with what their leadership is doing in Oshimili North.



“We are proud of our women in Oshimili North. They fully mobilised support for the PDP during the last local government election in the state.



“We should continue to preach peace by promoting peaceful co-existence. I won’t want us to disappoint the governor who had done so well for us.



“The ongoing registration of eligible voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is an important exercise that we should embrace particularly, those that have not been registered before or those who have issues with their voters cards.



“I want to also use this opportunity to remind us about the ongoing PDP e-registration exercise and to say that it is equally important for us, as PDP members, to key into the exercise,” Mr. Ifeajika said.



The CPS thanked the women for the visit, the gifts presented to him and their resolve to work for the party, even as he assured them that the Okowa led administration was irrevocably committed to fulfilling its electioneering campaign promises to Deltans.



Earlier, the Oshimili North PDP Woman Leader, Mrs. Grace Odiakaose said that they were in the CPS office to thank him for being a good ambassador of the local government and for the impact he had made since his appointment as spokesman to the governor.



Mrs. Odiakaose said that they were impressed with the human capital and infrastructural development the present administration had executed in the local government area and pledged their continued support for the PDP.



Highlight of the visit was presentation of gift items to Mr. Ifeajika by the women.