Izon Christian Association of Nigeria, ICAN, has nominated the Publisher of GbaramatuVoice Media Group, Mr. Jacob Abai as distinguished media personality of the year.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Chairman of the association, Pastor Ekpolade Eyiki and made available to Vanguard.

The letter reads: “Greetings of peace, mercy and grace from God the Father through Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour.

“We write to inform you that Elder Council, Patrons and Executive Council are deeply impressed with your outstanding performance in propagation of Ijaw identity, news, affairs and community media hereby nominated you for distinguished media personality award.

“This presentation will be part of the 25th edition of Ijaw Day of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving later in the month. We congratulate you in anticipation of your acceptance of attendance.”