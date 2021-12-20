.

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo gubernatorial aspirant in 2019 All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe has been honoured with an Award of Excellence by the Senior Staff Club, The Polytechnic Ibadan for his contribution to societal development.

Tegbe, a technology expert and management consultant was at the weekend, named Commander of the Order of the Staff Club at the End of Year Celebrations which was held at the Club Premises.

While presenting the award, the President of the Club, Mr Muyiwa Adedayo, said the award was in recognition of Tegbe’s outstanding achievements in education, technology, management, and finance, as well as his philanthropic contributions to social development.

The prestigious award was received on behalf of Tegbe by a former Commissioner for Environment in the state, Hon Jide Adéwálé, who was accompanied by the leadership of Tegbe Foundation and Tegbe Vanguard.

Speaking on behalf of the award recipient, Hon. Adewale restated the commitment of Mogaji Tegbe to the welfare of workers in tertiary institutions and the state in general if elected as governor.

The event had in attendance the Rector of the institution and other members of Management, Chief Bisi Ilaka, representative of Senator Kola Balogun, among others.

In a similar vein, he was also awarded as a Fellow of Oyo Anglican Diocese