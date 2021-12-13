As a fashion designer and a fashion community leader with about 1,000 and more fashion community members, I have been privileged to see many growing and diligent fashion brand owners express their creativeness and uniqueness in their fashion styles and collections.

In the past years there have been undoubtedly an immense amount of growth in my community and fashion industry in Nigeria as a whole.

I am indeed very proud of the emerging and fast growing fashion brands who are also members of my community. I use this medium to encourage you all and want you all to know that I will not stop leading and supporting the community. I also use this medium to congratulate one of my community members ‘Tullesandwools’, a brand that has always been creative and consistent for the past few years.

I see your consistency and hard work and also congratulate you on bagging an Award of ‘Outstanding Fashion Brand of the year’ from the Lamode fashion and entertainment magazine. With the accomplishment, you have shown more commitment and I challenge that you do more of it. This is an end of the year note to all Grabeth community members. As we progress in years to come, I expect more achievements from each member of the community.